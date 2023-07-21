MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A serial shoplifter is once again behind bars.

Michelle Linder, 42, was arrested Wednesday after police allege she stole $619 worth of merchandise from a Machesney Park Kohl’s on July 16.

According to court documents, Linder placed make up products and jewelry in her personal bag and clothing in a Kohl’s mesh bag.

When stopped by supervisors, Linder handed them the mesh bag and walked out of the store, taking with her products ranging in value from $35 to $125.

Linder is no stranger to shoplifting, the Machesney Park woman plead guilty to retail theft last March, has an outstanding retail theft charge from June, and plead guilty to theft in January of 2020.

She was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held on $1,730 bond.