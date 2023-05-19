ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Christopher Taylor, 25, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a series of violent retail store robberies in Illinois and Indiana.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, between 2016 and 2017, Taylor and his co-defendants “carried out two violent robberies and one attempted robbery, using firearms and pepper spray to terrorize store employees and security guards while stealing laptops, iPads, smart watches, and cell phones

“During the robberies, Taylor or his co-conspirators physically assaulted and restrained the employees and security guards,” the DOJ continued.

Authorities said Taylor and three co-conspirators stole laptops from a Best Buy store in Burbank on August 5th, 2016, fleeing the scene in a stolen car and crashing into multiple vehicles during their escape.

On December 16th, 2016, Taylor and eight co-conspirators pepper-sprayed employees at the Simply Mac store at the CherryVale Mall in Rockford, stealing two computers. Taylor, waiting outside, punched an employee who was returning to the store while the robbery was in progress, and took his cell phone, authorities said.

On December 17th, 2016, Taylor and the other suspects robbed a Simply Mac store in Valparaiso, Indiana, disarming a security guard and tying employees up with zip ties, before stealing $69,500 worth of merchandise.

He pleaded guilty on charges of robbery and attempted robbery charges last year.