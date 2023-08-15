ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A serial Rockford robber is back behind bars after attempting a break-in on Monday night

According to court documents, police were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue for reports of an in-progress break-in.

Upon arrival, police located the suspect, Raymond Wills, 38, running from the direction of the residence.

Wills was arrested following a foot pursuit by Rockford Police. A reportedly-stolen handgun allegedly thrown by Wills was later recovered nearby.

Court records show Wills has been convicted of three prior robberies.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.