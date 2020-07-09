Serious car accident shuts down portion of 11th Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public to avoid the 2400 block of 11th Street for a “serious” single car accident.

Police said a woman left the Burger King drive-thru around noon and accelerated, hitting a pole across the street, causing life-threatening injuries. A medical issue is suspected as the cause.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

