Serious car accident shuts down portion of 11th Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public to avoid the 2400 block of 11th Street for a “serious” single car accident.

Police said a woman left the Burger King drive-thru around noon and accelerated, hitting a pole across the street, causing life-threatening injuries. A medical issue is suspected as the cause.

DEVELOPING…

