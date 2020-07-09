ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public to avoid the 2400 block of 11th Street for a “serious” single car accident.
Police said a woman left the Burger King drive-thru around noon and accelerated, hitting a pole across the street, causing life-threatening injuries. A medical issue is suspected as the cause.
DEVELOPING…
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police arrest alleged Rockford drug dealer
- LIVE: Chief O’Shea, State’s Attorney Hite Ross give update on Rockford criminal investigations
- Serious car accident shuts down portion of 11th Street
- 11-year-old girl, her father shot to death in dog dispute with neighbor in Florida, police say
- Cubs, Sox announce 2021 season schedules
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!