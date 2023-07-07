ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were seriously injured and had to be airlifted for medical attention after a crash in Rochelle on Thursday.

According to the Rochelle Police Department, the crash involved only one car and happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Steward Road and Ritchie Road.

Authorities say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

The teens were airlifted from Monroe Center Elementary school via Mercyhealth’s REACT helicopter team. The current medical status of the teens is unknown.

The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.