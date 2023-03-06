ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police and other first responders closed the area of N. Church and Whitman on Monday afternoon due to a “serious traffic crash.”

First responders were called to the scene around 11:17 a.m.

Police said Whitman Street is closed between N. Main and N. Court Streets, and the southbound lane of N. Church is blocked at Neapolitan Street. Drivers were asked to avoid travel in the area.

There has not yet been word of injuries. At least one car was seen to be damaged, along with the front end of a Rockford Fire truck.

Crime scene tape cordoned off the area.

DEVELOPING…