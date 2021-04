ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police are investigating an early morning crash that occurred on the US-20 bypass near Alpine and 20th Street around 5:45 a.m.

Rockford PD tweeted out details before 7:00 a.m.

Serious injury traffic crash – 0542 hours – Bypass 20 between Alpine and 20th St – avoid the area, eastbound lanes blocked at 11th St and westbound is down to 1 lane. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 17, 2021

Officials did not provide details on the injuries.

ISP is handling the investigation. All lanes are open.