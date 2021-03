ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At least one person is seriously injured after a multiple-vehicle crash near the intersection of E. State Street and Palm Avenue.

Traffic Crash w/Serious Injury. Please avoid the area of 3000 E. State Street. Both directions are closed at this point. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 27, 2021

Rockford Fire said a total of 7 ambulances were called to the scene. Two vehicles required extrications to get the passengers out.

Traffic is closed in both ways in the 3000 block of E. State Street and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

.@RockfordFire is at a vehicle collision at East State Street and Palm Avenue. A total of 7 ambulances responded and two vehicles required extrication to remove the occupants. — East State Street is closed and traffic is being detoured. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/vfis5z3ydR — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) March 27, 2021

The crash is under investigation.

DEVELOPING