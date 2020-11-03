Serious traffic accident sends one to hospital, Rockford PD says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are on the scene of a serious traffic accident at the intersection of Newport Avenue and Hudston Street on the west side of Rockford.

Rockford Police tweeted about the accident just before 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

SERIOUS TRAFFIC ACCIDENT – RCPD is on scene investigating a serious traffic accident at the intersection of Newport Ave and and Hudson St. One driver taken to local hospital due to injuries. Please avoid intersection at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 3, 2020

Authorities say that one driver was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

