Serious traffic accident sends one to hospital, Rockford PD says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are on the scene of a serious traffic accident at the intersection of Newport Avenue and Hudston Street on the west side of Rockford.

Rockford Police tweeted about the accident just before 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say that one driver was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

