ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With temperatures Friday night dropping to the coldest they’ve been since April, the Citizen’s Utility Board is predicting that heating your home this winter could be the most expensive in a decade.

Nicor Gas, which services most of northern Illinois, says the average customer will pay more than $970 in heating this year, double the cost of last winter.

Nicor has increased the price of natural gas by 61 cents per therm, a 110% increase over last year.

The utility has said it doesn’t profit from the gas it buys, and blamed the war in Ukraine and inflation for the cost increase it passes along to its customers.

The Illinois Citizen’s Utility Board says winter prices will be the highest in 14 years.

Jim Chilsen, director of communications for the Illinois Citizens Utility Board says there are some things that residents can do to lower their heating bill, including keeping thermostats set to 68 degrees.

“Never, ever, go below 55 degrees. That will freeze your pipes. That can cause all types of problems,” Chilsen said. “So, you always want to keep your home at a safe temperature.”

Homeowners can also winterize their homes by adding plastic sheeting or draft-proofing strips to doors and windows. During the day, Chilsen recommends opening window blinds to let the sun heat the home, and close the blinds at night.

“Energy efficiency is always about keeping your home safe and warm,” Chilsen said. “We tell everyone that you should check on family, friends, neighbors, to make sure that everyone is staying safe, that nobody is taking any risks to lower their utility bills.”

Skylar Davis, owner of Culture Shock Clothing and Records, 2239 Charles Street, says he’s preparing for an extra cost for electric and heating his business this winter.

“We do have solar, of course, for our electric, which has been a big help. But, with gas and heat, there is not a lot you can do with that, other than just be cautious of the time it’s on, and try to keep warm and keep things sealed up,” he said.

Davis also said he has added a smart timer to his thermostats, to be even more energy efficient, and plans to replace his windows.

Nicor offers energy assistance programs to help low-income residents.