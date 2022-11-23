(WTVO) — Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate with friends and family, but spending a lot of time around relatives can sometimes be difficult.

A local therapist said that it is okay to set boundaries ahead of time.

“If you don’t set the ground rules and someone brings up something that you don’t want to talk about, you can just say, ‘You know what? Not really wanting to talk about that right now,'” said Alex Gonzalez, therapist at Releve Counseling. “You don’t necessarily need to provide a reason as to why you don’t want to talk about it, but just say, ‘Look, I don’t want to talk about this right

now, let’s talk about something else.’ Or, if it’s to the point where you have to get up and walk away from them, get up and walk away. You shouldn’t have to be miserable for somebody else’s.”

Gonzalez went on to say that people should make sure to let everyone know which topics are off limits so they can enjoy the day instead of dealing with anxiety.