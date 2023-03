ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A seven car pileup shut down parts of a busy Rockford intersection Sunday afternoon.

It happened at Alpine Road and E. State Street around 2 p.m. Parts of the road were still open, but traffic was blocked in two lanes.

One car was left on its side.

The crash blocked those traveling east on State Street and going North on Alpine Road. There was no word on if there were any injuries or what caused the pileup at the time of this writing.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…