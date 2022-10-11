ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police reported seven shootings in the city between Saturday and early Monday morning.

Saturday, October 8th

One woman was shot around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, in the 5800 block of Garrett Lane. The 28-year-old victim is expected to survive, police said.

Rockford Police have charged Timothy Gentry, 44, of Loves Park, in connection with a shootout between occupants of two vehicles and a crash on Saturday at 2:45 a.m.

Officers were called to 9th Street and Reed Avenue for reports of a traffic crash and shots fired. Police said a stolen SUV was found crashed at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that the SUV crashed into another car, and then occupants of both vehicles engaged in a shootout. The second vehicle fled the scene, and four occupants of the SUV ran away on foot.

Police were able to track down three of the four occupants and found spent shell casings and ammunition inside the crashed vehicle.

Gentry was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and an Outstanding Warrant.

Sunday, October 9th

At 9:40 a.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder in the 3100 block of Gladstone Avenue. Police said two homes had been struck by gunfire at the scene.

Around 6:30 p.m., police said a man was shot in the face in the 1200 block of West Street after he was shot at multiple times in his car. A bullet came through the window and hit him in the face, police said. Authorities said the man was expected to survive the maiming injury.

Before 9 p.m., police were called to the 1800 block of Huffman Boulevard where two men were shot in a drive-by. One was said to have suffered serious injuries from a gunshot wound to his chest.

At 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Rockford Police were investigating the third shooting of the night, in which a 19-year-old woman was shot in the 700 block of Kent Street, while she was on her porch.

Police said the woman’s wound was not life-threatening.

Monday, October 10th

A man was hospitalized after being shot early Monday in the 2900 block of Halsted Road, according to police.

Rockford Police said the 32-year-old male victim was shot around 1:04 a.m. Police characterized the victim’s injuries as “severe.”

At the hospital, he was treated for serious but not life-threatening wounds, and then became uncooperative. Police said the victim had outstanding warrants for his arrest but did not identify him.