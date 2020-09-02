Several companies push back energy shutoff date

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Customers who have fallen behind on their utility bills don’t have to worry about them being shut off for a little longer.
Nicor, ComEd, Ameren, Illinois American Water, and Aqua Illinois have all agreed to extend the moratorium on disconnections. ComEd and Ameren extended it to next Thursday. The others pushed it to the 30th.
It’s all to help residents who have been impacted by COVID-19. Extensions like this have been in place since June.
