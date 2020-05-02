Several crews battle fire that damages two homes in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Several departments including Harlem, Roscoe, Rockton, and other fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. Heavy, black smoke filled the scene at 4721 Pine Al Drive in Machesney Park.

North Park Deputy Chief Kevin Briggs said he was first on scene.

The fire also caused damage to the siding on the house next door.

Officials say that everyone made it out the home safely. There were no injuries reported.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

