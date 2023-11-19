ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several roads will be closed or partially closed beginning Monday due to construction work

The north eastbound lane of 1st Avenue will be closed from the 900 block of 1st Avenue to the 1000 block of 1st Avenue as workers repair a manhole at 204 South 6th Street.

North 3rd Street will be reduced to one lane from Market Street to Jefferson Street as workers install a new water service at 223 North 3rd Street.

Finally, southbound traffic at North Rockton Avenue and Locust Street will be closed with detours to Park Avenue for water service repairs.

Work on all three projects is expected to take one to three business days, according to the City of Rockford.