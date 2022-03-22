ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the third year, manufacturing advocates will find out what the coolest thing made in Illinois is.

It is part of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and Comcast Business’ “Makers Madness.” More than 400 unique products from every corner of the state were nominated, and some on the list are from the stateline. Those include Dittmar Donuts, Athletic Field Marker Paint, 40 Winks Whiskey and Cinnamon Whisky Infused Coffee from “Fire Department Coffee.”

Coffee company executives said that they are excited to have one of their products in the tournament.

“It feels great, you know, every time you are a small business, a growing business to be recognized by your community in the area in which you live as a business that are happy to have and support the product, it’s an honor, it’s flattering, it’s absolutely flattering to have those nominations,” said Randy James, director of brand relations at Fire Department Coffee.