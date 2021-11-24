Sex offender arrested for selling drugs at Rockford motel

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested a registered sex offender for allegedly selling drugs out of the Red Roof Inn on E. State Street.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Alex Myles, 47, on Wednesday.

Police arrested Myles on Tuesday after a tip reported a person was selling narcotics at the Red Roof Inn at 7434 E. State Street.

Detectives set up surveillance at the motel and later arrested Myles, who was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, fentanyl, and a large amount of cash.

He was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, and for an arrest warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.