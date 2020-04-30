‘Shame on Javon’; Rockford mayor criticizes Mercyhealth decision to drop 66,000 Medicaid patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara had harsh words for Mercyhealth CEO Javon Bea’s decision to discontinue care for 66,000 local Medicaid patients last week.

“Taking this action during a global pandemic leaves me confused and disappointed,” McNamara said, speaking at Thursday’s coronavirus briefing. “This is a decision that puts the dollar first…This decision puts lives at risk.”

Mercyhealth will continue to accept IlliniCare, Meridian, and Molina patients through July 21st, and Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid patients through October 22nd.

Citing a reduction in income from Medicaid and other health insurance providers, combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercyhealth said it would be instituting reductions of 10% to leadership system-wide, in addition to some physicians.

Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services spokesman John Hoffman said in a statement that “While HFS has not received formal notification (that Mercyhealth is dropping coverage), we are deeply disappointed that this time would be chosen to leave the program and want to assure our managed care members that we are focused on doing all we can to make sure they will continue to receive care.”

“So, shame on Javon for his recent decision,” McNamara added.

