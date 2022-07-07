ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tamica Fricks, a mentor at the YMCA of Rock River Valley, is now the proud owner of a high school diploma after years of encouraging her students to do the same.

Fricks said that after she dropped out of high school in her senior year, she lost motivation to continue her education. She would drift from job to job, scraping by enough to get by.

She eventually took part in a mentorship program at the YMCA.

“I’m preaching to the kids that I mentored, like ‘You need to finish school. You need to get this. You need to go to college.’ But, I’m preaching to them something that I didn’t do,” she said.

Fricks said the students gave her a new outlook and motivation to get her high school diploma through the Rockford Public Library.

Leon Smith, the library’s director of its Career Online High School Program, said there are a number of resources to help those interested in continuing their education to pursue a career.

“This is really giving them an opportunity to spread their wings and be successful in life,” he said.

The library can help anyone obtain a diploma or GED, and there are many resources available on library computers. Anyone with a valid library card can also rent a Chromebook computer or WI-FI hotspot for up to 90 days.

“What you need and what you are willing to pay people for is right here, for free,” said digital content manager Katelyn Coombes. “You can do it. And, if you have any questions, we are here to answer them for you.”

Fricks said the program and the free resources at the Rockford Public Library has opened a lot of doors for her, and she is now working toward getting her Bachelor’s Degree and further certifications.

“I can actually go online and create a website and make money as a life coach and obtain my certifications free through the Rockford Public Library,” she said.

More information can be found here.