‘She loved to read The Bible’ | Machesney Park murder victim remembered for her faith

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Friends and neighbors of Ellen Marsh are still in shock over the death of the longtime Stateline resident. They say she was a woman of faith and kindness.

Loved ones paint a picture of who she was.

“Her eyes sparkled and uh…yeah.,” said Third Presbyterian Church Pastor Stephen Bowie.

Ellen Marsh is being remembered as a sweet woman. She lived in her Machesney Park home since the 1980’s. Marsh watched her neighbor Dylan Lingelback grow up, even babysitting him and his sister.

“Everyone that’s met her has loved her. Honestly, she, I can’t think of anything she wouldn’t do for the people she loves,” Lingelbach described.

Ellen was recently elected as a Deacon at Third Presbyterian Church. Pastor Bowie tells us that she was generous, recalling one story in particular that shows just that.

“Ladies group would say that, that every month she would lay out maybe dollar bills, ten dollars–just what she could to support the work of what they were doing. I mean, she just always had something for somebody,” Pastor Bowie said.

Nancy Justman worked closely at the church with Ellen. She says Faith played a big role in her life.

“She was very well-read and she loved to read the Bible. We had scripture, she enjoyed praying with us and especially giving back to helping those in need,” said Justman.

For those who never knew her, Lingelbach wants his neighbor to be remembered as a great person.

“She was so nice, she was so sweet, always quick to have a conversation with you,” he added.

We did speak with Ellen’s son who understandably didn’t want to talk on camera. But he tells us that they are currently planning her funeral.