Shedd Aquarium offers free admission for Illinois residents this October

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — You won’t have to fish between couch cushions for money to get into Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium this October.
Under the plan, Illinoisans can visit the facility for free on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays all October long.
Residents need to show a photo ID or other proof of residency to gain admission.
Although admission will be free, the aquarium says visitors should get tickets in advance because space is limited.
