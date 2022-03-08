CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Shedd Aquarium penguins are already stars.

They became quite popular during the pandemic when they roamed freely throughout the building, and now, they are the stars of a new book that came out on Tuesday.

“Edward and Annie: A Penguin Adventure” highlights their time waddling around the Chicago Aquarium. Edward and Annie autographed some of their new books using paint and their flippers last week.

A portion of the proceeds will support penguin conservation in the wild and at the Shedd.