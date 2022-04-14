ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place hosted its annual foot care clinic for Rockford’s homeless population on Thursday.

Dr. John Kelly, from OrthoIllinois, along with OSF residents and medical students, helped out.

The volunteers washed each guest’s feet, trimmed their toenails, and offered medical referrals if needed.

The annual tradition models Jesus’ efforts to wash the feet of his disciples, as told in The Bible. Today is known as Maundy Thursday, which marks the washing of feet before Jesus’ Last Supper.

“That’s the most exciting part, to me, is when people from the community come alongside and have the opportunity to come and be one-on-one with those that we serve,” said Carpenter’s Place executive director, Kay Larrick. “That really does bring them a sense of dignity, a sense of self-worth, that I think can’t be replaced by anything else. It’s that human contact that we all need.”

Each homeless guest also received a new pair of socks and shoes.