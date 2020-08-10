Sheriff: Body found, possibly missing Jo Daviess woman

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Jo Daviess County Sheriff says a woman’s body has been found matching the description of a woman reported missing Friday from Galena.

On Friday, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office answered a report of a missing/endangered person from rural Galena.

Officials say that 57-year-old Laura. A Kowal was last seen in the area of her home in rural Galena on Friday around noon. Kowal is described as a 5’5 white female weighing around 150 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel colored eyes. Officials are not sure what clothing she may have been wearing.

Investigators believe Kowal left her home in a white 2016 Honda Pilot with Illinois plates XBB323. Officials are unsure where she was going.

On Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a woman’s body had been found in the Mississippi River near Canton, Missouri who matched Kowal’s description, although a positive identification has yet to be made.

Kowal’s car was located in Warsaw, Illinois, approximately 20 miles north of Canton.

