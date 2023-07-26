FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff has identified Jayden Horton, 16, as the teen who was killed July 22nd after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and crashing it into a tree.

According to police, a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck stolen in Jo Daviess County was spotted by its owner in the area of West Avenue and Meadows Drive in Freeport on Saturday night.

The owner confronted Horton and told him police had been called to the scene, police said. Authorities say the suspect was not known to the owner, and there were no other occupants of the vehicle.

Prior to the arrival of police, Horton drove off, fleeing from the truck’s owner by going east on Meadows Drive and then south on Walnut Avenue. He lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway at Walnut and Lamm Road, crashing head-on into a tree, causing him to be thrown from the vehicle, police said.

Around 10 p.m., police arrived on the scene and said Horton was pronounced dead.