ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested three men on weapons charges, in two separate incidents.

According to police, on Thursday, March 3rd, around 9:10 p.m, Bridy Ferguson, 34, was pulled over at Thomas Drive and Stirrup Cup Court in Loves Park, and both a loaded gun and a controlled substance were found in the vehicle.

Ferguson was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Trandon Falls, 20, of Rockford, and Dusten Niffen, 20, of Machesney Park, were arrested after police pulled them over at West State and Elm Street around 9:45 p.m.

A loaded gun was recovered from the car.

Falls was charged with Possession of a Firearm with no Firearm Owner’s Identification and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Niffen was charged with Driving Under the Influence.

All three men were booked into the Winnebago County Jail but have since bonded out.