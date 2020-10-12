Sheriff’s Office mourns after Winnebago Co. Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr. passes away

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday evening, The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced the tragic news of the passing of Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr.
The department sent out a statement that said in part:
“The members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office offer our deepest condolences to the Gasparini family. We ask that you keep his family and our law enforcement family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.“
There is no official word on what caused his death. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
