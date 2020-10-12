Sheriff’s Office mourns after Winnebago Co. Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr. passes away

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday evening, The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced the tragic news of the passing of Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr.

With heavy hearts the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden loss of Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr.The members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office offer our deepest condolences to the Gasparini family. pic.twitter.com/y9MZvPibnu — Winnebago Co Sheriff (@winnsheriff) October 12, 2020

The department sent out a statement that said in part:

“The members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office offer our deepest condolences to the Gasparini family. We ask that you keep his family and our law enforcement family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.“

There is no official word on what caused his death. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

