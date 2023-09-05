LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Loves Park Council talked Tuesday about a new entertainment complex that is coming to the city.

It would use shipping containers to house businesses instead of building actual stores.

A developer is thinking outside the box to create an entertainment district by repurposing old shipping containers to create what is called a “box market.”

The first one would go in between Costco and Sportscore Two if approved, with restaurants, bars and stores.

The City believes that this will add extra value to the area.

“With City Council, they’ve already seen the plan, they’re well aware of and approve of, you know, what the future plans are for that area,” said Nathan Bruck, economic development and planning manager for the City of Loves Park. “So, this is just that next step and making it possible.”

The box market will be put in place over the next five years. The hope is that this will be a destination spot for the Rockford-Loves Park area.