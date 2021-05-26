Shirland Fire Chief given Lifetime Service Awards after 45 years on the job

SHIRLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — A local first responder is recognized for serving his community for 45 years.

Ronald Weaver was chief of the Shirland Volunteer Fire Department for 32 of those years. Shirland’s Board of Education and the state of Illinois honored him Wednesday night with Lifetime Service Awards.

Michael Weaver accepted the awards on his grandfather’s behalf. The chief was not able to attend the ceremony because he’s battling Stage 4 lung cancer.

“Honestly I could tell you that he’d be very grateful. He’d be like, ‘Oh why I am I getting this?’ because that’s not the kind of man he was. He never looked for that gratification. He never looked for that piece of paper, that award. He was content with what he was doing because he saw the difference it was making,” said Michael Weaver.

Chief Weaver also served in the US Air Force.

