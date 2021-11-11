Shirland school superintendent authors book on World War II

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — Shirland School Superintendent and Principal Dr. John Ulferts shared stories from his new WWII book at a special Veterans Day event at the Durand Village Library on Wednesday.

During the 1990’s, Ulferts spoke with more than 100 World War II veterans, 20 Medal of Honor recipients among them, and used their stories to craft his book “Always Remember: World War II Through Veterans’ Eyes.“

“As long as we speak their names and tell their stories they do live on. I really do believe that,” Ulferts said. “The brave men that fought in World War Two have mostly passed on now, but it’s up to us, the current generation and the future generations to keep their stories alive, so the sacrifice they made are remembered, so that we never repeat the same mistakes again in history that led to World War II, and keep our democracy strong and keep democracy around the world strong.”

“Always Remember: World War II Through Veterans’ Eyes” is available on Amazon.