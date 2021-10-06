Shocking video shows shooting in Rockford that killed a 28-year-old man Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Security camera video shows the moment three suspects approach and open fire on a Jonathan Avenue residence Tuesday, in a shooting which killed a 28-year-old man.

Police were called to the scene of the crime around 5:30 p.m.

Later, around 7:45 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot in an apparent drug deal. 19-year-old Tyree Isom was apprehended and charged with the crime.

Around 8:30 p.m., four people were shot in the 400 block of Independence Avenue. Two of the victims were said to have suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said the shootings appear to be targeted and not random, and did not believe there was a threat to public safety.

“I can’t say they’re gang related, but the individuals that are involved, the individuals are known to one another,” Redd said.

