MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — One person reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a Machesney Park bar Sunday morning, with three others also being hurt.

Deputies responded to Onyx Bar & Grill, 1001 W. Lane Rd., around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting with multiple victims, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

They learned when they arrived that a dispute inside of the bar lead to shots being fired.

Four people were injured and taken to the hospital. One person’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

The shooting is still under investigation.