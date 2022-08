ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says a 20-year-old man is in “critical but stable condition” following a shooting Tuesday morning at Marathon gas station, 3299 S. Alpine Road.

Multiple spent shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.

The 24-hour gas station is located near the intersection of Sandy Hollow Road.

No details on any suspects involved at this time

DEVELOPING…