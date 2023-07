ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a shooting took place Sunday morning at a late-night party in Rockford and one man was shot.

According to Rockford Police, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of 8th Street. At 5 a.m., police had asked residents to avoid the area while an investigation into the shooting was being conducted.

Witnesses told police that a fight occurred at a “large party” and escalated.

Police said the 28-year-old victim was expected to survive.