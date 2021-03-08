Shooting in Rockford after house party leads to fight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford residence, which was the scene of a large party Friday night, was struck by gunfire during a shooting on Saturday morning.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue around 7:10 a.m. and found several shell casings in the roadway and bullet holes in the house.

Police say the night before, during a party, a fight spilled out of the house into the front yard.

No one was injured in the shooting and the incident is under investigation.