SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Friday night shooting in South Beloit has left one victim injured, according to police.
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Townline Road. Police say there is no threat to the public.
This story is developing…
by: Blake Dietz
