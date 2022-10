ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his after getting shot Wednesday evening.

Rockford Police were called to the 12th Street and 5th Avenue area around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found a 31-year-old man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. He was rushed to a local hospital.

Police officers were seen searching two different areas. A car also ended up in Keith Creek.

An investigation is on-going. Police asked residents to avoid the area.

