Shooting knocks out Xfinity internet for portions of Rockford, Freeport

Atmosphere at the recently opened Xfinity Store Tuesday, December 8, 2015 in Havertown, Pennsylvania. The Xfinity-branded stores sell its home-security, Internet and phone services along with other home tech products in the Philadelphia and surrounding areas. ( Jeff Fusco/AP Images for Comcast )

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comcast confirmed that bullets pierced a network line and shut down Xfinity internet services in Rockford and Freeport on New Year’s Day.

According to a Comcast representative, around 2 p.m. on Saturday, a network cable was damaged by a bullet in the 900 block of Winnebago.

We can’t thank our crews enough for working tirelessly over the holiday weekend to identify and locate the cause and repair and restore service as quickly as possible,” Comcast spokesperson Jack Segal said in a statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience but want our customers and the affected communities to be aware of the cause of the outage.”

The service was restored to most customers on Sunday evening, and for others on Monday morning.

