Shooting on I-90 under investigation

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Elgin man was seriously injured in a shooting that occurred around 4:11 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 90 westbound.

According to Illinois State Police, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 90 near Beverly Road.

The driver of another vehicle, a 25-year-old man from Elgin, was struck multiple times from gunfire. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The passenger of the victim vehicle, a 27-year old man of Carpentersville, was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 630-241-6800 Ext: 5028. Witnesses can remain anonymous.