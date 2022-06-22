ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a 20-year-old shooting victim was taken to a hospital Tuesday but left when questioned by officers, went to another hospital, and fled when police arrived to talk to him.

According to police, a 15-year-old gang member was arrested after he arrived at a hospital along with a 16-year-old teen who had been shot in the leg. This happened around 9:53 p.m., police said.

Police found a gun on the 15-year-old at the hospital, officials said.

He was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers were told that another person, also suffering from a gunshot wound, assisted in getting the 16-year-old victim to the hospital, but left before police arrived.

A short time later, police said they were called to the 1400 block of 5th Avenue for a reported shooting victim. The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of a wound to his foot, but police said he was uncooperative and left the hospital.

Later, police said he went to another hospital but again fled when officers tried to talk to him.