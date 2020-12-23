Shoppers spend Wednesday hunting for last minute Christmas gifts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford-area malls and shops were bustling with activity on Wednesday as last minute shoppers scoured the aisles for that perfect Christmas gift.

From last-minute deals or due to busy schedules, shoppers had all kinds of reasons for waiting to hit the stores today.

Shopper Jalen Ponder said giving means a little more this year, during the pandemic.

“It feels good to shop for other people, just because, right now everybody’s at home with nothing really to do. So, as long as you can make someone else’s day better, then it makes it worth it,” she said.

CherryVale Mall will be open tomorrow, on Christmas Eve, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

