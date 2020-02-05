Shopping local helps business owners and neighborhoods succeed

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Small businesses employ 77 million Americans throughout the country.

One Stateline group’s goal is to bring Winnebago County business owners together.

Winnebago Buy Local celebrates 10 years of advocating for grassroot companies.

“We believe in keeping the dollars that we earn in the community and supporting other local businesses,” said President of Grace Funeral & Cremation Serivces, Kristan McNames.

McNames is also celebrating 10 years of business.

“We started a business from absolutely zero, you know business coming in the door and we’ve grown year over year exponentially,” she said.

Collaboration is what McNames credits towards a part of her success.

“We’ve really tried to work with local business owners from the beginning of the project,” she explained. “It’s helpful just to get out, step out of the day-to-day operations of a business and be around other business owners and see that we all have the same struggles, we all have different interests and it’s just really kind of nice to meet other business owners and learn from them, and talk about different things that come up.”

McNames met Emily Henderson through Winnebago Buy Local.

Henderson owns her own photography business where she takes photos for other Rockford based companies.

“I’ll sit down with local business owners and kind of do an audit of their social media and marketing and see where their strengths are and where their weaknesses are. After pinpointing those things we can create a game plan from there,” Henderson said.

A decade later and Winnebago Buy Local leaders say its members are seeing benefits.

“We give them opportunities to collaborate with each other, we have networking events and we try to put an educational element into each networking event so that way they can be empowered and educated and learn things and stay in Winnebago County to do that,” said Winnebago Buy Local President, Lauren V. Davis.

All of the businesses that are part of the group not only have their company in Winnebago County they started it there too.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

