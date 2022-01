LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Shorewood Park in Loves Park, home to the Ski Broncs, is set to undergo $800,000 in renovations later this year.

Rep. Dave Vella (D-68th) and leaders from Loves Park, Machesney Park and the Rockford Park District announced the grant investment on Friday.

Photo: Rockford Park District

Located at 235 Evelyn Avenue along the Rock River, the improvements to Shorewood Park will include a renovated seawall, an expanded show stage, resurfacing around the bleacher area, and an expanded boat staging area.