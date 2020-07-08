Shots fired during large street fight in Poplar Grove

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects who opened fire large street fight early Sunday morning.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, early Sunday morning, deputies were called to the 200 block of Starfire Road for a reported fight in progress. As officers arrived, a large group of vehicles were seen fleeing the area, police said.

Witnesses said there was a large fight in the street and one or more person in the crowd fired multiple shots. No one was injured, and there was no reported property damage.

Police say they are looking through surveillance video and evidence left at the scene, but ask the public to call the sheriff’s office at 815-544-9322 or Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867 with any information on the crime.

