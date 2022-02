ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police responded after shots rang out in Rockford on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to N. Independence Road just before 12:30 p.m. Multiple people had reported hearing shots fired in the area.

A brief investigation found that no one was hurt, and investigators did not say if any property was damaged.

Nearby Lemon Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution while police cleared the scene.