WASHINGTON (WTVO) — It is that time of the year again, when clocks spring forward an hour.

Most Americans will lose an hour of sleep on Sunday for daylight saving time, but some lawmakers are reviving a push to end the annual ritual.

Daylight saving first started during World War I as a way to conserve energy, and it became a national standard in 1966. Some states, like Arizona and Hawaii, are allowed to opt out, and 18 states want to join them.

“Changes to our clocks might have made sense when it first began, but it certainly doesn’t now,” said Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville. “Let’s give Americans something to celebrate: longer days and more sunshine.”

Some health experts say that adopting standard time would be better for sleep patterns, but trade organizations want to use permanent daylight saving, saying that it is good for business and energy efficiency.