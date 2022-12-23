ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday’s strong frontal passage brought us from bitterly cold to “why do I live here” type cold as the anticipated Arctic blast was able to settle in.

There will be little relief Friday night as winds remain in the 30-40 mph range. Wind chill values as of this writing are sitting in the -30° to -40° range.

But the question is: if my car sits outside in frigid temperatures, should I warm it every few hours to keep it from freezing?

According to AAA, it’s not a good idea.

Experts say it’s best for a car’s engine if it idles for the amount of time it takes you to fasten your seatbelt.

“Driving the car normally and avoiding hard acceleration brings the engine to a warmer temperature faster, and also reduces wear and exhaust emissions,” said Cliff Ruud, Managing Director of Automotive for AAA. “Naturally, a little longer idle time is okay in the winter while you clear snow and ice from the windshield and other car parts.”

Letting a car sit to warm up puts extra fuel in the combustion chamber. Since gasoline is a solvent, a buildup on the cylinder walls can dissolve the oil that lubricates them.

What AAA recommends is checking the engine’s coolant level and making sure the 12-volt battery is in good condition.

“Only check the coolant level when the engine is cold and not running,” said Ruud. “If the coolant is low, add to the lowest level marker and not any higher. If you’re unsure, visit a trusted repair facility and they can assist.”

AAA also says it is never a good idea to start a car in an enclosed garage with the door closed, as that can lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide.