ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The beginnings of summer have brought unusually dry conditions to the Stateline.

Although Rockford is not officially in a drought, that could soon change if rain doesn’t come through soon.

The dry conditions have already turned many yards a wonderful shade of brown and yellow, leaving many homeowners to begin watering and praying for green.

Should you water your lawn during a drought? The answer may surprise you.

You should water very infrequently and let your lawn become dormant during a drought, according to climatologist Laura Edwards.

If your grass has turned brown, it’s entered dormancy. The plant is still alive, but the leaves dry up and die. This helps the plant conserve water and survive a drought, says Professor Aaron Patton of Purdue University.

“Water once every two weeks with one-half inch of water once the turf goes dormant to keep plant crowns hydrated during drought,” advises Patton. “This amount of water will not green up the turf, but it will increase long-term survival during long dry spells.”

A resilient lawn should be able to go dormant in the summer without much harm, so unless an extreme drought hits the Stateline, lawns should be able to bounce back without much water.