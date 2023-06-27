Smoke from Canadian wildfires could be seen from Rock Island and Davenport Thursday afternoon. (photo by Sharon Wren)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The ongoing Canadian wildfires continue to plague the lower 48 states, with Illinois particularly affected by the smoke in recent days.

Rockford’s air quality is currently considered “Very Unhealthy” by the U.S. Air Quality Index (AQI), but what does that mean? Should you avoid all outdoor exposure? Postpone outdoor events?

The haze and poor air quality is primarily caused by a high level of particulate matter 2.5, tiny particles of chemicals, soot, metals and soil, among others, found in the wildfire smoke.

These particles are so small that they can easily travel deep into the lungs and potentially the bloodstream, where they can spread throughout the body.

So, should you worry about the particulates affect on your health?

The good news is a majority of healthy adults and children will recover quickly from wildfire smoke exposure and will not experience long-term health consequences, according to AirNow.

However, even short-term exposure can cause irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath. While younger, healthy adults shouldn’t worry too much about the current air quality, certain at-risk groups should be more concerned.

Those with heart or breathing problems, like asthma or high blood pressure, should monitor their exposure. Inhaling particulates can exacerbate existing conditions, and increase the risk of serious conditions like heart attack or stroke.

People over the age of 64 should also be particularly concerned with reducing their exposure, as one study found hospitalizations during wildfires increased the most in this age group. Young children and those who are pregnant are also more susceptible to negative health effects.

Regardless of age or condition, limiting exposure is in the best interest of everyone’s health. Reducing activity outside and wearing an N95 mask when out for long periods of time can minimize the amount of particulates inhaled.